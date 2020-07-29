AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Holdings Raised by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

