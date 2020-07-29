Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $81,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

