Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 13,144 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 101.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.