Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $283.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

