Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Astronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Astronics news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

