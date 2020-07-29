Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 170,844 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,844 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 204,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,600,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195,437 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. GrafTech International Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

