Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of KVH Industries worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 32.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $57,293.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,687,536.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $34,852.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $230,214. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVHI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.