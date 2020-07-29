Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

