Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 292,981 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Newmark Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.37.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

