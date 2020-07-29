Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,300 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 62.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 450,730 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 414.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,195 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.