NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

