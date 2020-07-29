Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $59.86

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

