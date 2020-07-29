Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $59.86

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc PT at $59.86
Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc PT at $59.86
Rush Enterprises, Inc. CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 20,000 Shares
Rush Enterprises, Inc. CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 20,000 Shares
Cadence Bancorp Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Cadence Bancorp Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Rush Enterprises, Inc. COO Michael Mcroberts Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
Rush Enterprises, Inc. COO Michael Mcroberts Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
Check Cap Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Check Cap Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Analysts Set MSA Safety Inc Price Target at $133.67
Analysts Set MSA Safety Inc Price Target at $133.67


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report