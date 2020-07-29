Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 20,000 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

