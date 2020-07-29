Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of CADE opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132,560 shares of company stock valued at $812,391 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.