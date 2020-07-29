Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.