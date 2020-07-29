Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

CHEK opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Check Cap will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

