Analysts Set MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Price Target at $133.67

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.