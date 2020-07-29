Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CLAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 43.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Clarus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.