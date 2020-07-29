Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.46) price target (down from GBX 654 ($8.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 831.45 ($10.23).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($15.48) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 904.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.40. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

