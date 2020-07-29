Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 606 ($7.46) target price (down previously from GBX 654 ($8.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 831.45 ($10.23).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($15.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 45.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 904.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.76.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

