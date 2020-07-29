Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 914 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 804 ($9.89).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 811 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 7.99 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 811.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.88.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

