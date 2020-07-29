Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RPC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RPC by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $669.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

