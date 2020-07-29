Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 51.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 147.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 141.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

