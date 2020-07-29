Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,054.67.

Markel stock opened at $992.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $937.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,012.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

