Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

