Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $2,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $208,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

