Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $581,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

