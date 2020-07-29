First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Position Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

