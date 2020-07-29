Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 114.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

