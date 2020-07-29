Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kimball International worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. Kimball International Inc has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

