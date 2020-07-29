Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.