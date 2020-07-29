Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,159,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 949,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

