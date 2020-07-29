Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 181,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.