Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,600 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UIS opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

