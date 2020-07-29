Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 51.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $995.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

