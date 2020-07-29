Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $614.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

