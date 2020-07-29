Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

