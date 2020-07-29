Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 105,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

