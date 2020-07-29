Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

