8,366 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 199,105 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

