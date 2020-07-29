The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.