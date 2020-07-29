Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Miller Industries worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 388,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Miller Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Miller Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 63,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

