Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

