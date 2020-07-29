20,883 Shares in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

