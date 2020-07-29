Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 47,799 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

