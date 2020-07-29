Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 36.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 486.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of Skyline stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

