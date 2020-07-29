Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

