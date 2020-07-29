Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

