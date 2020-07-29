Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 164,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OFG opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

