Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

